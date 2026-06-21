Man stabbed to death in Shalimar Bagh, 1 nabbed

A 50-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death following a dispute in northwest Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh area, officials said on Saturday.

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The incident came to light on the intervening night of June 19 and 20 when a PCR call regarding a stabbing was received at the Shalimar Bagh police station.

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After getting information, the police rushed to the spot near Jhuggi No. T-40 in Indira Colony T-Huts, where they found blood stains and other evidence.

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The victim, identified as Bijender, alias Behra (50), was taken to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial (BJRM) Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

A case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at the Shalimar Bagh police station. During investigation, the police found that Bijender was mentally challenged. He was known for aggressive behaviour and frequent disputes with residents in the area.

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Investigators said on the day of the incident, a quarrel broke out after the victim allegedly tried to attack the sister of a local resident, Adil, alias Joota. After the dispute, Adil and his associates assaulted Bijender, during which he sustained stab injuries.

The police later arrested a man, Aman (22), in connection with the incident. Efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining accused, identified as Adil, alias Joota, and Lala, alias Surender. Further investigation is underway, the police said.