DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Man stabbed to death in Shalimar Bagh, 1 nabbed

Man stabbed to death in Shalimar Bagh, 1 nabbed

Efforts on to trace two other suspects, say Delhi Police

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:36 AM Jun 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
Advertisement

A 50-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death following a dispute in northwest Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh area, officials said on Saturday.

Advertisement

The incident came to light on the intervening night of June 19 and 20 when a PCR call regarding a stabbing was received at the Shalimar Bagh police station.

Advertisement

After getting information, the police rushed to the spot near Jhuggi No. T-40 in Indira Colony T-Huts, where they found blood stains and other evidence.

Advertisement

The victim, identified as Bijender, alias Behra (50), was taken to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial (BJRM) Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

A case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at the Shalimar Bagh police station. During investigation, the police found that Bijender was mentally challenged. He was known for aggressive behaviour and frequent disputes with residents in the area.

Advertisement

Investigators said on the day of the incident, a quarrel broke out after the victim allegedly tried to attack the sister of a local resident, Adil, alias Joota. After the dispute, Adil and his associates assaulted Bijender, during which he sustained stab injuries.

The police later arrested a man, Aman (22), in connection with the incident. Efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining accused, identified as Adil, alias Joota, and Lala, alias Surender. Further investigation is underway, the police said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts