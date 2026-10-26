Man stabbed to death in southwest Delhi’s Dabri

A man aged between 20 and 25 was stabbed to death near Jhanda Chowk in southwest Delhi’s Dabri area late on Saturday night. The police are yet to establish his identity.

The incident took place around 10.30 pm when two to three men allegedly surrounded the victim and stabbed him multiple times. He sustained serious injuries to his abdomen and back. The attackers fled the spot after the assault.

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According to local residents, the victim and the assailants had an argument over an issue shortly before the attack. The altercation reportedly continued for some time before turning violent, with the accused allegedly pulling out knives and stabbing the man repeatedly.

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Following the incident, a police team reached the spot and initiated an investigation. The victim’s identity is yet to be established, and the police are questioning people in the surrounding areas and gathering information through other means.

A senior Dwarka district police officer said efforts were on to identify the deceased and trace the accused. The police are examining CCTV footage from the crime scene and nearby roads to identify the assailants and establish the sequence of events leading to the murder. The motive behind the attack is also being investigated.

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Earlier, a woman was stabbed to death while trying to save her son from an assault in the Najafgarh area, the police said.

The woman, identified as Seema Rishi, succumbed to her injuries on October 17 after being hospitalised following the late-night attack on October 15. The alleged accused has been identified as Satish Lamba (30).

The victim's husband, Kamal Rishi, said, “There were three people, and they attacked us with a knife. When someone told us about the attack on our son, my wife left first, then I left. As soon as we arrived, I was attacked first, and then my wife was attacked. We had actually gone there just to calm things down. First, we took my wife to a government centre, and then they referred her to Deen Dayal Hospital”.