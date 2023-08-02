 Man stabbed to death over Rs 3,000 in busy market in South Delhi’s Tigri area : The Tribune India

Video recorded from across the street shows a man stabbing the victim multiple times outside a shop

A video purporting to show Yusuf Ali being stabbed has become widely circulated on social media.



PTI

New Delhi, August 2

A 21-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly over Rs 3,000 in south Delhi's Tigri area on Wednesday, police said.

A video purporting to show Yusuf Ali being stabbed has become widely circulated on social media.

Officers at Tigri police station received a PCR call regarding the stabbing in the morning. Yusuf Ali, a resident of Sangam Vihar, was taken to Batra Hospital where doctors declared him dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said.

In his statement, Yusuf's father Sahid Ali said his son was threatened by one Shahrukh around three-four days ago over a financial matter, Chowdhary said.

Sahid said Yusuf had borrowed Rs 3,000 from Shahrukh, who was asking the victim to return the money, the senior officer added.

Following the incident, a video -- the veracity of which could not be confirmed by PTI -- began to be circulated on social media.

The over-two-minute video, recorded from across the street, shows a man stabbing the victim multiple times outside a shop. The video also shows people walking by but no one coming to the victim's rescue.

The victim tried to defend himself while bleeding but the attacker kept stabbing him. The video later shows the victim lying on the road with blood splattered around him. At this point, a few men rushed to save the victim, attacking the accused.

Shahrukh, a resident of K2 Block in Sangam Vihar, has been apprehended and admitted to hospital for treatment. A case is being registered against him, the police said.  

