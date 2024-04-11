Man stabbed to death, six held

PTI

New Delhi, April 10

A 32-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by a group of people in central Delhi’s IP Estate area, the police said, adding that six of the attackers were arrested on Wednesday.

The victim identified as Nand Kishore, a roadside vendor who sold clothes near Jama Masjid, used to live with his brother in a JJ cluster of Anna Nagar in IP Estate.

The accident took place on Tuesday night when Kishore was standing outside his house when a group of people allegedly attacked him with sticks and knives.