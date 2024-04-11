Man stabbed to death, six held

New Delhi, April 10
A 32-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by a group of people in central Delhi’s IP Estate area, the police said, adding that six of the attackers were arrested on Wednesday.
The victim identified as Nand Kishore, a roadside vendor who sold clothes near Jama Masjid, used to live with his brother in a JJ cluster of Anna Nagar in IP Estate.
The accident took place on Tuesday night when Kishore was standing outside his house when a group of people allegedly attacked him with sticks and knives.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No evidence of India’s interference in poll: Canadian probe clears air
The Canadian government had set up Public Inquiry into Forei...
Supreme Court agrees to hear Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s plea against arrest on urgent basis
High Court verdict upholding ED action based on ‘unreliable’...