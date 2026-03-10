DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Man stabbed to death with scissors in Delhi's Seemapuri; accused arrested

Man stabbed to death with scissors in Delhi's Seemapuri; accused arrested

According to the police, the accused has previously been involved in at least two criminal cases registered at Seemapuri police station

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:02 PM Mar 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. iStock
Advertisement

A 26-year-old man was stabbed to death with a pair of scissors following a quarrel over a monetary dispute in northeast Delhi's Seemapuri area, an official said on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Police have arrested the accused and launched an investigation into the matter, the official said.

Advertisement

According to the police, a PCR call on March 8, regarding a quarrel in New Seemapuri, was received. Following this, the police reached the spot and launched an investigation.

Advertisement

"During the inquiry, the team found that the accused, identified as Javed alias Gunda (28), had a heated argument with Rakibul (26) and Aamir (27), over a monetary dispute," the officer said.

During the altercation, Javed allegedly attacked both men with a pair of scissors, inflicting serious injuries on them.

Advertisement

Both the injured were immediately rushed to a hospital, where Rakibul survived the attack, while Aamir succumbed to his injuries.

After this, the police converted the case into a murder.

A team formed to nab the accused examined several CCTV cameras from the area, which showed the accused moving around the locality after the attack.

Using CCTV analysis, police, after tracking Javed to a jhuggi in New Seemapuri, apprehended him from the area and recovered the pair of scissors used in the crime, police said.

According to the police, Javed is an illiterate and has a criminal history. He has previously been involved in at least two criminal cases registered at Seemapuri police station, including offences related to voluntarily causing hurt and wrongful restraint.

Further investigation into the case is underway, police added.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts