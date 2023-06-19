Man stabs son in a fit of rage, arrested

— IANS

New Delhi, June 18

A 64-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his 23-year-old son in a fit of rage when the latter was trying to pacify him during an altercation in East Delhi’s IP Extension, the police said on Sunday.

The accused, Ashok Singh, retired as a senior manager from Engineers India Limited.

His son, Aditya, whom he stabbed, is a computer science engineer working in Gurugram. Aditya is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital.

Ashok Singh bought a flat in Gurugram and instructed his wife, Manju, to download an app on her cell phone to make the payment.

“The app was taking time to download. This made Ashok angry, and a fight ensued between him and his wife. Their son, Aditya, tried to pacify them. In a fit of rage, Ashok stabbed his son,” said the official.

Aditya suffered two stab wounds on his chest and was taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital. He was later discharged after treatment.