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Home / Delhi / Man stabs wife to death at Delhi hotel, attempts suicide

Man stabs wife to death at Delhi hotel, attempts suicide

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:44 AM Sep 04, 2026 IST
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A man allegedly stabbed his wife to death and later attempted suicide by consuming poison at a hotel in the Lahori gate area of north Delhi, the police said on Thursday.

According to the police, the woman, identified as Shivani (28), hailed from Samastipur in Bihar, while her husband, Prakash (29), belonged to Rajasthan.

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The couple had got married around six months ago. Prakash used run a tea shop in his hometown in Phalodi district. After their marriage, the couple lived together in Rajasthan for about a month. Later, the woman came to Delhi and started working at a beauty parlour.

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According to preliminary investigation, the man arrived in Delhi from Phalodi a day earlier and booked a room at a hotel. An argument broke out between the couple in the hotel room over a family dispute. After the argument, the accused allegedly attacked his wife with a knife. He then attempted suicide by consuming poison.

Hotel staff informed the police after finding both of them unconscious. After getting information, the police reached the spot and took them to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared the woman dead on arrival. The accused husband is undergoing treatment, the police said.

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Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North Niharika Bhatt said as per the initial investigation, the man had stabbed his wife. The exact motive is yet to be ascertained.

No suicide note was found at the spot. The police are examining the hotel room, collecting evidence and questioning hotel staff. They are also checking the couple’s background and whether there had been any dispute after the woman started working in Delhi. A post-mortem examination will establish the exact cause of the woman’s death.

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