Man steals cop's service pistol, held

New Delhi, July 6
A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing a bag containing a Delhi Police inspector's loaded pistol and wireless set from his car parked near the Saket Court complex in south Delhi, the police said on Thursday.
The arrest of the accused, Sagar, led to the seizure of a the stolen Glock pistol, 10 live rounds, a laptop bag and the wireless set.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
I'm NCP chief & still effective: Sharad Pawar
Working committee okays expulsion of 2 MPs, 9 MLAs | Ajit sa...
US asks court not to stop 26/11 accused Rana's extradition
India wants his custody for trial in Mumbai attack case