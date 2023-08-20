Man steals phone, transfers money, caught

New Delhi, August 19
A 42-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing mobile phones and transferring money to his account via banking apps installed in those, the police said on Saturday. The accused Samson Sachdeva, a resident of Kishan Garh village, was found involved in seven cases earlier. A complainant, whose mobile phone was stolen at Hauz Khas metro station, found after getting a new SIM that someone had transferred Rs 4,49,477 (Rs 4.49 lakh) from his four credit cards linked to a payment wallet installed in his device, a police officer said.
During investigation, the accused was traced at Kishan Garh where a raid was conducted and Sachdeva arrested. Five mobile phones used in the crime were seized from him, DCP (South) Chandan Chowdhary said.
