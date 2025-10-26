Man strangles neighbour to death in Rohini

A 36-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was allegedly strangled to death by his neighbour following a heated argument in Delhi’s Rohini district on Saturday morning.
The victim, Dular Haldar, had been involved in a quarrel with his neighbour, identified as Ajay. The the dispute began when Dular allegedly abused Ajay’s wife. The verbal duel turned violent, and Ajay strangled Dular, an officer said. Dular was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.
