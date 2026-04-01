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Home / Delhi / Man strangles wife, dies by suicide in Gurugram

Man strangles wife, dies by suicide in Gurugram

Domestic dispute

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 01:13 AM Apr 21, 2026 IST
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The ill-fated couple in Gurugram.
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A 33-year-old taxi driver who had love marriage eight years ago allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself after strangulating his 28-year-old wife to death at their rented house in Ambedkar Nagar in the Sector 9 area here late last evening.
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After getting information, a police team reached the spot and took the bodies into custody. No suicide note was found from the spot. The police said they handed over the bodies to kin after the postmortem and an FIR of murder was registered against the deceased taxi driver.

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According to the police, the deceased were identified as Deepak Kumar and his wife Sonam Bai, who were natives of Chawar Colony on Khudanpuri Road in Alwar, Rajasthan. They were living in a rented house in Sector 9 along with their six-year-old son.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Deepak Kumar was an alcoholic, which led to quarrels between the couple almost immediately after their marriage. Deepak started living separately from his wife about a month ago, prompting Sonam to call her sister Amrita.

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At 4 pm on Sunday, Amrita left the house for some work. When she returned at 6 pm, Sonam's body was lying in the kitchen, while Deepak was found hanging in the other room.

The couple's son was watching TV in another room at the time of the incident. He came to know about the incident only after Amrita raised an alarm.

Preliminary investigations by police revealed marks of strangulation on the wife's neck, while the husband was found hanging.

“Investigations revealed that Deepak was an alcoholic. They would quarrel when Sonam refused to let him drink. On Sunday evening, Deepak returned home and strangled Sonam to death and then committed suicide by hanging himself. We are investigating all angles,” said inspector Avtar Singh, SHO of Sector 9-A police station.

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