Man strangles wife to death, surrenders before cops

A 30-year-old man strangled his wife to death after she slapped him during an altercation in the Rajendra Park area. Following the murder, the accused surrendered before the police.

The police took the accused in custody and kept the body in a mortuary for the post-mortem examination.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Ketan — a resident of Block B at Rajendra Park Colony — was working at Jewar Airport in the cargo department. He had been married to Jyoti (27) for six years.

The incident took place at their house around 6 pm on Sunday when Ketan killed her and surrendered to the police. Officials reached the house and took the woman’s body in custody.

At present, no family member has lodged any complaint regarding the matter. Now, the police are preparing to register a case on their own to take further action.

A senior investigating officer said during interrogation, Ketan revealed that he first punched her and then strangled her with his pyjamas.

“We are waiting for the victim’s family to take action. No complaint has been received yet and we will register a case soon,” said Inspector Rajesh Kumar, SHO of the Rajendra Park police station