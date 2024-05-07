Man ‘threatens’ bizman, held

Noida, May 6
A man was arrested for allegedly threatening to kill a businessman and president of an entrepreneurs association here, Vipin Malhan, the police said on Monday. Accused Manohar Lal Sharma admitted that he had made a threat call to Malhan, identifying himself as a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, because he suspected his wife was in touch with him, they said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3 LIVE: Polling under way in 93 constituencies; PM Modi casts vote in Ahmedabad
In this phase, more than 1,300 candidates, including around ...
ED arrests Jharkhand minister's secy, latter's domestic help after cash haul
The duo have been taken into custody under the provisions of...
Delhi L-G recommends NIA probe against Arvind Kejriwal over ‘Khalistani funding of AAP’
In letter to MHA, flags complaint alleging party got $16 mn ...
44% Kumaon forests on fire: Plea in Supreme Court for preventive steps
Cites 910 blazes in 6 months | Hearing tomorrow