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Home / Delhi / Man throws toddler out of first-floor window as fire erupts in Delhi restaurant

Man throws toddler out of first-floor window as fire erupts in Delhi restaurant

The visuals show people standing below catching the toddler and taking him to safety

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:13 PM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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According to a fire department report, the fire started in the restaurant's kitchen on the ground floor of the four-storey building. Photo for representation
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A fire broke out in a restaurant in northeast Delhi's Maujpur area on Tuesday night, with dramatic visuals of the incident showing a panicked diner throwing a toddler out of the first-floor window in a desperate bid to save the child's life.

The visuals showed people standing below catching the toddler and taking him to safety.

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A fire erupted at the Udham Fish Point near Jafrabad under Welcome police station limits, at around 10.34 pm.

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According to a fire department report, the fire started in the restaurant's kitchen on the ground floor of the four-storey building. The restaurant staff managed to douse the fire before it could spread, while a fire tender also reached the spot.

Visuals of the incident showed panicked people desperately trying to escape. Amid the commotion, a woman was seen jumping from the building to the terrace of a nearby structure.

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No injuries were reported in the incident, police said.

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