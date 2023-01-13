Man tries to snatch phone from woman cab driver, arrested

PTI

New Delhi, January 12

A man was arrested for allegedly trying to snatch a woman cab driver’s mobile phone after breaking the window of her vehicle in north Delhi’s Kashmiri Gate area, officials said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Monday at around 2 aam. The accused, Amit alias Sunny (24), is a resident of Bhajanpura, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.