Man, two daughters fall off Geeta Colony flyover; one critical

A 35-year-old man and his two minor daughters fell off the Geeta Colony flyover in Delhi’s Shahdara district after their motorcycle lost control on Monday afternoon, leaving the younger girl critically injured.

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The injured have been identified as Ashish (35), his elder daughter Ruby (12), and his younger daughter Mansi (11). While Mansi is on ventilator support at GTB Hospital after sustaining a severe head injury, Ashish and Ruby also suffered injuries in the accident.

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According to police, passersby immediately rushed the victims to Chacha Nehru Hospital following the accident. After receiving initial treatment, they were referred to GTB Hospital for advanced medical care.

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Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) RP Meena said they received information around 1.46 pm on Monday. By the time officers reached the spot, the injured had already been shifted to the hospital.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Ashish, a resident of Fifth Pushta in Sonia Vihar, was heading with his two daughters to Daryaganj. He had taken the Geeta Colony flyover loop towards Rajghat via Gandhi Nagar when the accident occurred on a sharp curve.

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The police said initial findings do not indicate that the motorcycle was hit by another vehicle. Senior police officers, along with the Crime Team and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) experts, inspected the scene.

Investigators noted that the accident took place on a sharp bend of the flyover where a speed breaker has been installed to regulate vehicle speed.

The police suspect that the motorcycle may have bounced over the speed breaker, causing the rider to lose control before the vehicle plunged off the flyover.

A case of rash and negligent driving has been registered and further investigation is underway. Police are examining CCTV footage and recording statements of eyewitnesses.