Man uploads woman’s obscene pictures, held

PTI

New Delhi, June 15

A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly uploading obscene videos and pictures of his ex-girlfriend on social media to defame her and create pressure on her family to get her married to him, the police said on Thursday.

The accused, Kumar Avinash, a resident of Saket, also posted mobile numbers of the victim and her mother on social media. In a police complaint lodged on June 6, the victim alleged that she had been receiving messages and calls from unknown numbers since June 1 and found out later that someone had created her fake profiles on Instagram, Facebook and other social media platforms.

DCP (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said the accused was arrested after analysing technical data and tracing IP addresses of the fake IDs.