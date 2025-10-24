​Man urinates from moving car in Gurugram, two arrested

The Gurugram police have arrested two youths for allegedly performing a disgraceful act on a moving Thar car. One of them allegedly urinated through the window of the Thar, and the video went viral on social media. According to the police, the arrested accused are identified as Mohit (23) and Anuj (25), residents of Jhajjar. The police have also seized the black Thar vehicle from their possession.

Advertisement

The police became aware of a video circulating on social media showing the driver of a Thar car driving recklessly, with another boy standing outside the window of the moving car on Old Railway Road late last night. Another boy was seen urinating out of the window of the moving car. Taking cognisance of the viral video, an FIR was registered at the New Colony police station.

Advertisement

During the investigation, the police arrested both accused today. During interrogation, it was revealed that the Thar vehicle used in committing the crime belongs to accused Mohit. On the day of the incident, accused Anuj was driving the vehicle carelessly and negligently, while accused Mohit had committed the shameful act of urinating while standing in the window of the moving vehicle.

Advertisement

The spokesperson of the Gurugram police said, “The accused Mohit has been booked in Jhajjar district for one case of murder, two cases of fighting, and one case under the Arms Act in Rohtak district. The accused was arrested by the police and sent to jail in a case registered in Jhajjar district, in which the accused came out on bail in December 2022. We are questioning the accused.”