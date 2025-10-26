Man wanted in armed robbery case arrested after encounter in Delhi’s Badarpur

Delhi Police has arrested a 23-year-old man wanted in an armed robbery case after a brief exchange of fire in Badarpur area here, an official said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Himanshu, sustained a bullet injury to his right leg during the encounter and was admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital, the official said.

On a tip-off around 9.20 pm on Saturday that Himanshu would visit a park near the loop of the Badarpur flyover to plan another robbery, a STF team reached the spot and asked the accused to surrender, police said.

“However, Himanshu opened fire at the police team, forcing them to retaliate. Two rounds were fired by the accused and two in self-defence by the police team. One of the police bullets hit Himanshu’s right leg, after which he was overpowered and disarmed,” he added.

Police recovered a semi-automatic pistol, two live cartridges and four empty shells, two fired by the accused and two by the police.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that Himanshu had been released from jail in late June and was previously involved in three cases of kidnapping, robbery, and snatching. Further investigation is underway.