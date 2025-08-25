Man who attacked Delhi CM planned stabbing; his friend arrested from Rajkot

Delhi Police have arrested a second individual in connection with the recent attack on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during a public grievance hearing at her Civil Lines residence.

Advertisement

The primary accused, Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai Sakriya, an autorickshaw driver from Rajkot, Gujarat, allegedly tried to attack the Chief Minister with a knife during the public interaction on August 20.

During interrogation, Khimji admitted that he had planned the attack but discarded the weapon in the Civil Lines area after observing heavy security, report news agencies.

Advertisement

Before reaching the CM’s residence, Khimji reportedly visited the Supreme Court but left without staging any protest due to a strong security presence there.

Following his arrest, Khimji was taken for a medical check-up at Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital and later referred to LNJP Hospital. On August 21, he was presented before a duty magistrate and remanded to five days in police custody. A case has been registered against him at the Civil Lines police station.

Advertisement

According to police, Khimji has a criminal history in Rajkot, including five previous cases involving assault and violation of the Gujarat Prohibition Act between 2017 and 2024. He was once externed in 2021 under the Bombay Police Act.

Police have now arrested Tahseen Syed, a friend of Khimji's, who was brought to Delhi from Rajkot for questioning. Investigators said Khimji had sent Syed a video of the CM’s Shalimar Bagh residence prior to the attack. In return, Syed allegedly transferred Rs 2,000 to Khimji and maintained constant contact with him.

Police are also probing Khimji’s involvement in illegal liquor smuggling and questioning over 10 individuals, including his friends and family in Rajkot. His mobile phone has been sent for forensic examination to check for any deleted data.

Sources revealed that Khimji intended to stage a protest similar to activist Anna Hazare’s anti-corruption campaign, specifically against the Supreme Court's recent ruling on the relocation of stray dogs. He had travelled from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, to Delhi on August 19 with that purpose in mind.

Following the attack, CM Rekha Gupta expressed shock and condemned the act as a cowardly attempt to hinder her public welfare work. (With inputs from PTI)