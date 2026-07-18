Man with criminal history gunned down in Delhi

A 24-year-old man died after being shot by unidentified assailants in northeast Delhi’s Babu Nagar area, the police said on Friday.

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The deceased, identified as Sajid, had a criminal history. He was rushed to GTB Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

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According to the police, a PCR call regarding a firing incident was received at the Dayalpur police station around 6 pm.

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A police team reached the spot near Dilshad Masjid, Old Mustafabad, and inspected the crime scene.

Meanwhile, GTB Hospital told the police that Sajid was declared dead on arrival. Accordingly, a case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at the Dayalpur police station.

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Police teams have been deployed to identify, trace and apprehend the accused. Further investigation is underway.