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Home / Delhi / Manchanda murder case: Disappearance of evidence can’t be ruled out, says Delhi court

Manchanda murder case: Disappearance of evidence can’t be ruled out, says Delhi court

Seeks probe into Gurugram Police lapses in handling the case

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:33 AM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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A Delhi court on Tuesday directed an investigation into the possible role of Gurugram Police officials and a doctor in the handling of the body of real estate professional Yuvraj Singh Manchanda, observing that their involvement in the possible disappearance of evidence could not be ruled out.

Judicial Magistrate Rahul Jain directed that a copy of the order be sent to the Gurugram DCP concerned, citing “grave” procedural lapses by personnel of Badshahpur police station. These included a delay in uploading details of the body on ZIPNET, failure to videograph the post-mortem examination and failure to inform the executive magistrate. “Let a copy of this order be sent to the DCP Gurugram, having jurisdiction over PS Badshahpur, regarding procedural lapses by officials of PS Badshahpur, including delayed ZIPNET entry, failure to conduct post-mortem videography, and failure to inform the executive magistrate,” the court said. The court directed the DCP to submit a report within two weeks. It also summoned Dr Manav Chauhan, medical officer at Civil Hospital, Gurugram, to appear personally and explain discrepancies in the post-mortem report.

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The court was hearing two applications filed by Manchanda’s sister, Harsimran. One sought judicial monitoring of the investigation, while the other sought the production and preservation of records, evidence, physical items and digital material in the custody of Badshahpur police station.

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According to police, Manchanda was allegedly shot inside a car in Gurugram after he met his former colleague Anya Vats and her partner Sanyam Sachdeva.

Police have alleged that the accused kept his body in the car for two days before dumping it in a drain in Badshahpur on September 8. The body was recovered a day later.

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Vats and Sachdeva, who worked with Manchanda until 2022, are primary accused in the case.Police said the duo fled to Vrindavan after the murder and later travelled to Kainchi Dham in Uttarakhand, where they were arrested.

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