Manesar MC Commissioner directs officials to take concrete steps to control pollution

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 02:30 AM Dec 23, 2025 IST
The Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation, Manesar (MCM) Pradeep Singh while addressing meeting with officials from HNAI, HSIIDC, GMDA, and MCM on Monday in his office
Manesar Municipal Corporation (MC) Commissioner Pradeep Singh held a meeting with officials from NHAI, HSIIDC, GMDA and MC on Monday to discuss air pollution control. He instructed officials to take concrete and immediate steps to curb pollution.

Referring to a recent meeting chaired by Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav, Singh said all departments concerned had been directed to improve the condition of roads.

“According to the latest report of the Commission for Air Quality Management, dust flying off roads is responsible for roughly 25 per cent of total air pollution. The dust generated from bad roads is not only deteriorating the air quality but has also become a serious threat to public health,” said Singh.

The Commissioner directed NHAI officials to ensure proper maintenance of service lanes, central verges, and footpaths in the 13-km stretch under the MC’s jurisdiction. HSIIDC officials were instructed to enforce restrictions on the release of hazardous waste from industries and ensure scientific disposal of industrial waste.

Singh suggested measures to prevent illegal parking in the Industrial Model Township sectors. He instructed the officials concerned to ensure buses and trucks were parked only in vacant plots or in the parking lot in Sector-1.

“These instructions will not remain confined to paperwork. All the departments concerned should submit action-taken reports to the Commissioner’s office within 15 days,” he added.

