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Home / Delhi / Manipur musician beaten to death in Delhi, 8 land in police net

Manipur musician beaten to death in Delhi, 8 land in police net

Victim had objected to nuisance outside home

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:02 AM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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A 54-year-old musician was beaten to death by eight persons on Monday after he objected to them creating a nuisance outside his home in Delhi’s Kilokari village.

The deceased has been identified as Chongtham Vikram Singh, a Meitei from Manipur. He was allegedly killed after he objected to shouting and nuisance being caused by the accused in Kilokari, southeast Delhi. The accused were allegedly intoxicated.

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The police said eight persons, including a minor, were apprehended for the killing. Those arrested were identified as Bharat Kumar (19), Pramod (26), Ramzan Khan (22), delivery agents at a dhaba, Deepanshu (21), Mohan Vishwakarma (32), Vijay (36), Mannu (26), all workers at the dhaba, and a minor. The police control room received a call regarding the incident in the early hours of Monday.

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Preliminary reports suggest that the deceased was a retired music teacher and had objected to alleged shouting and nuisance being caused by delivery boys and dhaba staff outside his residence.

When Vikram came downstairs and confronted the accused, they allegedly rained punches and blows on him. He sustained fatal injuries, and taken to Holy Family Hospital by his son, Yaiphaba, where he later died.

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