Manipur musician died of internal bleeding after assault: Autopsy

Manipuri musician Chongtham Vikram Singh died of massive internal bleeding caused by severe physical trauma to his chest and abdomen, according to a post-mortem report.

The victim, Chongtham Vikram (54), was beaten to death by eight people after he confronted them over noise outside his house in the Kilokari village area of southeast Delhi on Sunday.

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The alleged attackers used their feet to beat Singh on the chest and abdomen after he fell to the ground, a senior police officer said, adding that the post-mortem findings established the nature of the injuries caused during the assault.

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Dr Sudhir Gupta, chief of Forensic Medicine at AIIMS, said Singh died as a result of severe physical assault on his abdomen and chest, which resulted in a massive bleeding. The AIIMS post-mortem report found fractures of the first to 11th ribs on the left side and the sixth to ninth ribs on the right side, with bleeding and blood clots around the fractures. A splenic laceration was also found.

According to the police, Singh, who was taken to a hospital after the assault, initially responded positively to treatment but subsequently suffered a haemorrhage and breathed his last.

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The police arrested seven persons and apprehended a juvenile. The accused were identified as Bharat Kumar (19), Pramod (26), Ramzan Khan (22), Deepanshu (21), Mohan Vishwakarma (32), Vijay (36) and Mannu (26).