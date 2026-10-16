Manipuri civil society groups seek impartial inquiry

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Several Manipuri civil society organisations based in Delhi have expressed their concern over the handling of the sexual harassment case at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) involving Lok Sabha MP Prof Bimol Akoijam, calling for due process, confidentiality and an impartial inquiry.

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In a joint statement, the organisations said the apparent breaches of procedure, public disclosure of sensitive information and targeting of individuals had raised questions about the integrity of the proceedings.

“A matter of such sensitivity demands the highest standards of procedural integrity, confidentiality, impartiality and institutional responsibility,” the statement said.

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The groups also criticised what they described as a continuing media trial, warning that speculation, selective disclosures and sensationalised reporting could prejudice the inquiry, damage reputations and cause further harm to those involved.

“The media must recognise that public scrutiny cannot come at the expense of due process, confidentiality and the rights of the individuals concerned,” they said.

Referring to concerns reportedly raised by the Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers Association over alleged procedural violations, the organisations called for a fair and transparent examination of the university administration’s and its internal committee’s conduct to restore confidence in the inquiry.

“The fundamental principles of natural justice must not be compromised under any circumstances. A fair inquiry requires impartiality, procedural safeguards and the protection of all parties from external pressure and prejudgment,” the statement added.

The organisations further alleged that political opportunism had overshadowed the need for a fair and confidential inquiry, arguing that the controversy risked becoming an instrument of political contestation in Delhi and Manipur.

“At a time when our home state has endured a prolonged and painful crisis for almost four years, the politicisation of this case is particularly troubling,” they said, adding that comparable urgency and public attention had rarely been directed towards resolving the crisis in Manipur.

The groups urged the JNU administration to uphold natural justice, safeguard the confidentiality of all parties and protect those involved from prejudice arising from media coverage or external pressure. They also called on the media to end sensationalised coverage that could undermine due process.

The statement comes amid an ongoing controversy surrounding the case, which has drawn political and public attention.