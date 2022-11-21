Manish Sisodia launches AAP's 'Kejriwal ki Sarkar, Kejriwal ka Parshad' campaign for MCD poll

New Delhi, November 21
Sharpening its attack on the BJP, senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Monday said the saffron party had "no vision" for the civic body as he announced a new campaign for his party to "alert voters" to choose the Aam Aadmi Party in the MCD polls.
The BJP had done nothing in the past 15 years in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and had no vision for the next five years as well, he told reporters.
"But, we gave a vision to fix civic problems. The AAP is going to win this polls. So if you want work to be done in your ward, pick an AAP councillor. If there will be a BJP councillor in your ward that person will try to obstruct work since the AAP will be in power in MCD," Sisodia claimed.
"So a new campaign, 'Kejriwal ki Sarkar, Kejriwal ka Parshad' (Kejriwal's governent, Kejriwal's councillor) campaign has been launched to alert people to pick AAP over the BJP in civic polls due on December 4," he said.
BJP leaders had no agenda in these polls, but to "abuse Arvind Kejriwal day and night", he alleged.
