Manish Sisodia launches campaign for MCD poll

PTI

New Delhi, November 21

Sharpening its attack on the BJP, senior AAP leader Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said the saffron party has “no vision” for the civic body as he announced a new campaign for his party to “alert voters” to choose the Aam Aadmi Party in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls.

The BJP has done nothing in the past 15 years in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and has no vision for the next five years as well, he told the media.

“But, we gave a vision to fix civic problems. The AAP is going to win this polls. So, if you want work to be done in your ward, pick an AAP councillor as if a BJP councillor will be there in your ward that person will try to obstruct work since the AAP will be in power in Municipal Corporation of Delhi,” Sisodia claimed.

“So, a new campaign ‘Kejriwal ki Sarkar, Kejriwal ka Parshad’ (Kejriwal’s governent, Kejriwal’s councillor) campaign has been launched to alert people to pick the Aam Adami Party over BJP in civic polls due on December 4,” he said. BJP leaders have no agenda in this polls, but to only "abuse Arvind Kejriwal day and night", he said.