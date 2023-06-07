 Manish Sisodia’s ailing wife pens emotional note after meeting him; says police stood outside bedroom to hear them : The Tribune India

Seema Sisodia also speaks about challenges and sacrifices that come with the realm of politics, labelling it a ‘dirty game’

Manish Sisodia and wife Seema Sisodia. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, June 7

Jailed AAP leader Manish Sisodia’s ailing wife Seema Sisodia on Wednesday said she met her husband “after a gap of 103 days” and that the police was stationed outside their bedroom to hear their conversation.

In a message posted on her Twitter handle, Seema mentioned how the policemen were stationed outside their bedroom to watch the two and listen to every word they uttered during their seven-hour interaction.

She also spoke about the challenges and sacrifices that come with the realm of politics, labelling it a “dirty game”.

Manish Sisodia, the former Delhi deputy chief minister, was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26 for his alleged role in the excise policy scam and has been in custody since. The high court denied him bail in the CBI case on May 30.

He was arrested on March 9 in the case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and is currently in judicial custody.

Recalling the initial warnings received from well-wishers advising them to steer clear of politics, Seema Sisodia emphasised on how her husband remained resolute in his decision to join forces with (AAP supremo) Arvind Kejriwal and other like-minded individuals.

“Back when these people were in the process of forming the party, we received numerous warnings from well-wishers advising us to steer clear of politics. They cautioned us that while journalism and activism were good pursuits, getting entangled in the world of politics would only lead to trouble. Those in power would do everything in their capacity to obstruct our work and torment our family.

“However, Manish was resolute. He joined forces with Arvind Ji and other like-minded individuals, and together, they proved that they could make a difference. Their political endeavours forced influential figures to address critical issues such as education, healthcare, electricity and water,” she said in her message in Hindi.

Seema, who is suffering from autoimmune disorder ‘multiple sclerosis’, said she witnessed her husband’s unwavering determination and dedication during the meeting.

“Today, I witnessed that same unwavering determination etched on Manish’s face and evident in his words. Despite enduring 103 days of sleeping on the floor, plagued by mosquitoes, ants, insects, and scorching heat, he remains undeterred with the dream gleaming in his eyes — to uplift society through education and champion honest politics alongside Arvind Kejriwal. Regardless of the hardships and conspiracies that may arise, his commitment remains unshakable,” she said.

She also mentioned how over the past three months, Manish has immersed himself in studying the history of education worldwide. “He has delved into the stories of leaders from various nations who have dedicated themselves to the cause of education, examining how their efforts have propelled their countries forward. Japan, China, Singapore, Israel, America... he delved into these topics during our meeting today, alongside discussing my health,” she shared.

“Those who conspire against Arvind and Manish may rejoice in having imprisoned one of Arvind’s soldiers. However, what they fail to see is that within the confines of Tihar Jail, the vision of an educated and prosperous India in 2047 is being woven with unwavering strength in a corner. Honesty and a commitment to educational reform will undoubtedly triumph over falsehoods and conspiracies,” her message added.

The Delhi High Court had last week allowed the jailed AAP leader to meet his ailing wife at his residence. The court had also made it clear that Sisodia shall not interact with the media or any other person except his family members, and also not access phone or internet.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal turned emotional as he remembered his former deputy while inaugurating a new branch of the B R Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence in Bawana.

“I am missing Manish Sisodia today. Manish had started this aiming to provide quality education to one and all. They framed false charges against him and jailed him in an unjust manner,” Kejriwal said.

He said Sisodia will be granted bail very soon.

