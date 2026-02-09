Manish Tewari calls govt statistics ‘inane’ as Delhi records 10 severe AQI days

Delhi experienced 10 days of ‘Severe’ air quality, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) above 401, during the winter months of October to January 2025-26, the Government told the Lok Sabha on Monday. This marks a sharp decline from 31 such days in 2016-17, despite ongoing concerns over prolonged pollution episodes in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav provided the information in a written reply to a starred question by Congress MP Manish Tewari on air pollution and the effectiveness of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). “The total number of days with Severe AQI levels (AQI > 401) in Delhi during the winter season (October-January) in 2025-26 were 10 days as compared to 31 days in 2016-17,” the Minister said.

The Government noted World Health Organization air quality guidelines are non-binding and serve only as reference values, while India follows its own National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) for 12 key pollutants, accounting for domestic geographic and socio-economic factors. City-wise annual average concentrations of PM2.5, PM10 and other pollutants for Delhi and five other metropolitan cities in 2024 have been provided in an annexure.

Highlighting national efforts, Yadav referred to the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), launched in 2019. Under NCAP, 130 non-attainment and million-plus cities across 24 states and Union Territories have prepared city-specific clean air action plans targeting vehicular emissions, road dust, waste burning, construction and industrial pollution.

The reply said 103 cities recorded a reduction in PM10 levels in 2024–25 compared to 2017–18. Of these, 64 cities achieved reductions above 20 per cent, while 25 cities recorded reductions exceeding 40 per cent. Twenty-two cities met the NAAQS, maintaining PM10 concentrations below 60 µg/m³. Delhi’s average AQI improved to 201 in 2025, compared to 225 in 2018.

The Government also outlined enforcement measures under the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, and the role of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), which issued 95 statutory directions and 17 advisories for Delhi-NCR. Multiple high-level review meetings were held between August 2025 and February 2026 to monitor pollution control, including crop residue management.

Reacting to the Government’s reply, Tewari criticised the response sharply. “It is sad that the Government, rather than appreciating the extent and gravity of the problem, chose to duck it completely by trying to confuse and obfuscate an existential issue with inane statistics,” he said.