Man's body found in park in Delhi

PTI

New Delhi, July 16

A body of an unidentified man with injury marks was found dumped in northeast Delhi’s Shastri Park area on Sunday, the police said.

Efforts are being made to identify the man, the police said, adding that a murder case has been registered in this regard.

Information was received around 8.30 am that a man’s body was found at Bela Farm in the Shastri Park area here, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East) Joy Tirkey said.