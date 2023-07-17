Man's body found in park in Delhi

New Delhi, July 16
A body of an unidentified man with injury marks was found dumped in northeast Delhi’s Shastri Park area on Sunday, the police said.
Efforts are being made to identify the man, the police said, adding that a murder case has been registered in this regard.
Information was received around 8.30 am that a man’s body was found at Bela Farm in the Shastri Park area here, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East) Joy Tirkey said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Monsoon Fury: Breaches in Ghaggar inundate parts of Punjab, Haryana; flashflood alert in Himachal
Army called in as 5,000 acres flooded in Mansa
Monsoon fury: Border village in Punjab turns into islets
Residents of Muthianwala in Tarn Taran district sail to gurd...
Flood-like situation prevails in 80 villages of Fatehabad district
Ghaggar overflowing at many places | Road connectivity to se...
No land record, riverbeds usurped in Himachal
Illegal constructions in Dharamsala, Kangra & Una