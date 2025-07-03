DT
Home / Delhi / Man’s body found with stab wounds

Man’s body found with stab wounds

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Jul 03, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
The body of an unidentified man aged around 20 years with multiple stab wounds and strangulation marks was recovered from near the Haiderpur water treatment plant in outernorth Delhi, an official said on Wednesday.

The body was found lying at the Munak Canal adjacent to the Delhi Jal Board's Haiderpur plant on Tuesday afternoon, the official said. The information was received through a PCR call around 3 pm at the Samaypur Badli police station, following which a police team reached the spot.

“On inspection, the body was found to be of a male aged around 20 to 22 years, with a normal build. A cloth was tied around the neck,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outernorth) Hareshwar V Swami said. He said multiple stab injuries were found on the front and back of the body, indicating a brutal assault.

The crime team inspected the spot and collected forensic evidence. A case has been registered and investigation is underway to identify the deceased and trace the assailants.

