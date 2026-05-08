icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Man’s decomposed body found buried at construction site

Man’s decomposed body found buried at construction site

Efforts on to identity deceased; case registered: Cops

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:24 AM May 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

A decomposed body of an unidentified man was recovered from an under-construction building in the Naveen Shahdara area of northeast Delhi, following a police response to a PCR call reporting a foul smell.

Advertisement

According to the police, a call was received on Wednesday at the Shahdara police station regarding foul smell emanating from Building No. J-4 in Naveen Shahdara. The police reached the spot and found the decomposed body of an unidentified man, aged between 35 and 40.

Advertisement

Officials said the body was found buried under sand and gravel on the fourth floor of the under-construction building, raising suspicion of foul play.

Advertisement

Crime and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams collect evidence. The body was later shifted to the mortuary at GTB Hospital for postmortem examination.

The police said prima facie the case appeared to be one of murder, with attempts made to conceal the body in order to destroy evidence. Based on the preliminary findings, an FIR has been registered under Sections 103(1) and 238(a) of the BNS at the Shahdara police station.

Advertisement

The police are now working to establish the identity of the deceased and trace the person or persons responsible for the crime.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts