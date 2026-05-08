Man’s decomposed body found buried at construction site

A decomposed body of an unidentified man was recovered from an under-construction building in the Naveen Shahdara area of northeast Delhi, following a police response to a PCR call reporting a foul smell.

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According to the police, a call was received on Wednesday at the Shahdara police station regarding foul smell emanating from Building No. J-4 in Naveen Shahdara. The police reached the spot and found the decomposed body of an unidentified man, aged between 35 and 40.

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Officials said the body was found buried under sand and gravel on the fourth floor of the under-construction building, raising suspicion of foul play.

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Crime and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams collect evidence. The body was later shifted to the mortuary at GTB Hospital for postmortem examination.

The police said prima facie the case appeared to be one of murder, with attempts made to conceal the body in order to destroy evidence. Based on the preliminary findings, an FIR has been registered under Sections 103(1) and 238(a) of the BNS at the Shahdara police station.

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The police are now working to establish the identity of the deceased and trace the person or persons responsible for the crime.