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Home / Delhi / Many shutters down at Connaught Place in Delhi

Many shutters down at Connaught Place in Delhi

Despite Rahul’s appeal, shops see few customers

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:29 AM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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Connaught Place in New Delhi. File
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Connaught Place, one of Delhi’s busiest commercial hubs, witnessed subdued business activity on Sunday as the Congress-led INDIA bloc held a mega rally against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, with several shops and showrooms remaining shut and only a handful of shoppers seen in the area.

The subdued footfall came despite Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urging people attending the rally to shop at Connaught Place and support local traders. In a video uploaded during the rally, Gandhi alleged that the BJP had forcibly shut all shops in the area, preventing protesters from making purchases.

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“We told everyone that when you come here for the march and the mega rally, buy things, do some shopping. But, while coming to Connaught Place here, we found out that the BJP has forcibly shut down every single shop. So, you should know who is causing the loss to the traders, and how it’s happening!” he said.

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However, a ground visit by The Tribune found that several showrooms and commercial establishments remained shut, while those that were open witnessed sparse customer footfall. This was despite the occasion being the last weekend before Diwali, when markets would ordinarily expect increased shopping activity.

Connaught Place usually witnesses considerable footfall, particularly on weekends. However, on Sunday, the area presented a contrasting picture, with a few shoppers visiting the open establishments. Congress workers were among the few people seen around the commercial hub.

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Nilesh, an employee of a clothing brand who has been working in Connaught Place for the past 10 years, said frequent protests over the past few months had adversely affected business.

“I’ve been working here for the past 10 years, but the frequent protests over the past few months have severely affected our businesses,” he said.

“Usually, the area remains crowded, especially on Saturdays and Sundays, but today has been a disappointment,” he said.

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