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Home / Delhi / Marriage proposal turns fraud; 5 held for cheating man of Rs 40K

Marriage proposal turns fraud; 5 held for cheating man of Rs 40K

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Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:05 AM Jul 05, 2026 IST
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The five accused in custody of the Faridabad police.
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The Faridabad police have busted a gang accused of defrauding people on the pretext of marriage and arrested five members, including a couple. The gang allegedly cheated cow vigilante Rajkumar Panchal, alias Bittu Bajrangi, a resident of Sanjay Enclave, by promising to arrange his marriage.

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The accused have been identified as Danish Chaman (35), Mahvish Danish (27), Sachin (27) and Sanjeev (52), all residents of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, and Pradeep (34) of Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh.

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The police said a case was registered at the Saran police station on a complaint by Panchal, who alleged that he was cheated of more than Rs 40,000 on the pretext of marriage. In his complaint, he said he had travelled to Aligarh two or three times to meet prospective brides but rejected the proposals. He later received a photograph of a woman identified as Pooja and agreed to the match.

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On September 5, 2025, the woman, along with another woman named Rani and others posing as her family members, visited his house and accepted Rs 11,000 for the tika ceremony. The next day, they collected another Rs 30,000 for wedding arrangements and told him the marriage would take place at a temple in Aligarh on September 7. However, when he reached the temple, none of them turned up.

During the investigation, the police found that Bunty, alias Avinash, an acquaintance of the complainant, had been asked to help arrange his marriage. Bunty contacted Rani, alias Lakshmi, a matchmaker, who called Rajkumar to Aligarh several times before sending him a photograph of Mahvish Danish, falsely identifying her as Pooja. After Rajkumar accepted the proposal, Mahvish visited his Faridabad home posing as Pradeep’s sister. Sanjeev was introduced as her uncle, Sachin as the middleman and Danish as her brother. The group collected Rs 11,000 during the tika ceremony and Rs 30,000 for wedding preparations before disappearing.

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Mahvish has previously been jailed twice in similar fraud cases, while Pradeep has also served jail terms in Aligarh and Dasna in connection with fraud.

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