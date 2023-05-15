Married month ago, woman kills self

New Delhi, May 14
A 23-year-old woman died allegedly by suicide in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Sunday, less than a month after her wedding, the police said.
During preliminary inquiry, it was revealed that the woman ended her life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan using a saree, the police said. The woman got married on April 22 and the sub-divisional magistrate of the area has been informed about the incident for necessary action, they said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CLP authorises Kharge to pick Karnataka CM
Observers to submit report | Name may be announced today
Pan-India outreach to mark 9 years of Modi rule
Month-long campaign to start with PM’s mega rally on May 30
Fair world order feasible if Asia multipolar: EAM
Says EU must step in Indo-Pacific, cites supply chain const...
Karnataka DGP Sood next CBI chief
1986-batch IPS officer to head probe agency for two years