Married month ago, woman kills self

PTI

New Delhi, May 14

A 23-year-old woman died allegedly by suicide in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Sunday, less than a month after her wedding, the police said.

During preliminary inquiry, it was revealed that the woman ended her life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan using a saree, the police said. The woman got married on April 22 and the sub-divisional magistrate of the area has been informed about the incident for necessary action, they said.