DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Married woman shot at in Gurugram club for refusing friend's marriage proposal   

Married woman shot at in Gurugram club for refusing friend's marriage proposal   

Husband says his wife had gone to work on December 19 and around 1 am called him to say she had been shot at

article_Author
PTI
Gurugram, Updated At : 09:52 AM Dec 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

A 25-year-old woman was shot at in a club in Gurugram after she allegedly refused a marriage proposal from a man, police said on Thursday.

Advertisement

The incident took place in the early hours of December 20 on MG Road.

Advertisement

Police said they received information about a woman injured in a firing incident and found her admitted to a private hospital, where she was initially unfit to give a statement.

Advertisement

The woman's husband, from Najafgarh in Delhi, lodged a complaint stating that his wife, Kalpana, worked at a club in Gurugram and was shot at by Tushar, a resident of Sangam Vihar in Delhi.

He said his wife had gone to work on December 19 and around 1 am called him to say she had been shot.

Advertisement

“Around a month ago Tushar came to our house, had a fight with us and left,” the complainant added.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered at Sector 29 police station.

During the investigation, a crime unit team arrested two accused, Tushar (25) and his friend Shubham (24), both residents of Sangam Vihar, from Baraut in Uttar Pradesh, police said, adding that Tushar revealed that he befriended the victim around six months ago and wanted to marry her, but she repeatedly refused.

Police alleged that on the night of December 19, Tushar, along with Shubham, went to the club, proposed to her again and upon refusal shot at the woman.

The accused have been arrested and are being questioned, police said.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts