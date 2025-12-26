A 25-year-old woman was shot at in a club in Gurugram after she allegedly refused a marriage proposal from a man, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in the early hours of December 20 on MG Road.

Police said they received information about a woman injured in a firing incident and found her admitted to a private hospital, where she was initially unfit to give a statement.

The woman's husband, from Najafgarh in Delhi, lodged a complaint stating that his wife, Kalpana, worked at a club in Gurugram and was shot at by Tushar, a resident of Sangam Vihar in Delhi.

He said his wife had gone to work on December 19 and around 1 am called him to say she had been shot.

“Around a month ago Tushar came to our house, had a fight with us and left,” the complainant added.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered at Sector 29 police station.

During the investigation, a crime unit team arrested two accused, Tushar (25) and his friend Shubham (24), both residents of Sangam Vihar, from Baraut in Uttar Pradesh, police said, adding that Tushar revealed that he befriended the victim around six months ago and wanted to marry her, but she repeatedly refused.

Police alleged that on the night of December 19, Tushar, along with Shubham, went to the club, proposed to her again and upon refusal shot at the woman.

The accused have been arrested and are being questioned, police said.