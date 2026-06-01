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Home / Delhi / Masked bikers open fire at Paschim Vihar gym

Masked bikers open fire at Paschim Vihar gym

Bishnoi gang claims responsibility in social media post; none injured in incident

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:44 AM Jun 12, 2026 IST
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A view of “24 Hs Fitness” Gym in Paschim Vihar, New Delhi. Tribune photo
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Two motorcycle-borne assailants allegedly opened fire outside “24 Hs Fitness” Gym, in Paschim Vihar here in the early hours of Thursday morning.

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Soon after the firing, a purported social media post surfaced in which Anil Pandit, an alleged associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility for the attack.

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In the post, he alleged that the targeted gym belonged to Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa and claimed that the singer had become “too close” to an actor. However, no evidence was provided to support the allegation.

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The police said they received information regarding a firing incident at “24 Hs fitness” Gym in Paschim Vihar. On initial verification it was confirmed that a few rounds were fired at the gym glass by two unidentified bike-born miscreants, who had covered their faces with cloth.

However, no one sustained injuries in the incident. The police said teams had been formed to identify, track and apprehend the accused.

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