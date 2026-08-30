DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Masked men rob Congress leader Alka Lamba's father's home in Delhi; caught on camera

Masked men rob Congress leader Alka Lamba's father's home in Delhi; caught on camera

The culprits fled with the 88-year-old's savings and jewellery

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:48 PM Aug 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Congress leader Alka Lamba. PTI file
Advertisement

Congress leader Alka took away his savings and jewelleryfather's home in west Delhi's Tagore Garden was allegedly burgled, with three masked men breaking into the house and escaping with cash and jewellery, police said on Sunday.

Advertisement

The incident was alleged captured in a CCTV camera installed at the property, with the purported footage — showing masked men entering the premises and later fleeing on a motorcycle — going viral on social media platforms.

Advertisement

According to officials, the incident took place in C-Block, Tagore Garden, under Rajouri Garden police station area. A case has been registered in this connection, and police are examining CCTV footage from the premises and surrounding areas to trace the suspects.

Advertisement

According to Lamba, president of All India Mahila Congress, three masked men entered her father's house early Sunday and took away his savings and jewellery. She said her father, 88 years of age, is safe.

"The CCTV footage installed at father's house reveals everything. Three masked men enter the house and, after clearing everything out in 10 minutes, flee on a single bike," Lamba said in a post on X.

Advertisement

Lamba, expressed concern over the safety of residents in the capital and urged police to examine CCTV cameras installed in surrounding area to track the suspects.

"If the police wish, they can easily reach the criminals by investigating every CCTV camera. The first link has already been handed over to the police," she said.

Police said the matter is being investigated. Further details, including the exact value of the stolen cash and jewellery, are awaited.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts