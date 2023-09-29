Massive fire at Delhi’s Azadpur Mandi

PTI

New Delhi, September 29

A massive fire broke out at Asia's largest wholesale vegetable market Azadpur Mandi on Friday, with officials saying it has been brought under control.

A call was received at 5.20 pm about the blaze and 11 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire was brought under control by 6.30 pm, the officials said.

There were no immediate reports of any casualty in the incident.

