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Home / Delhi / Massive fire at Indirapuram Society; several flats gutted, rescue op on

Massive fire at Indirapuram Society; several flats gutted, rescue op on

Preliminary reports suggest the fire may have been caused by an electrical fault, though the exact cause is yet to be ascertained

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:01 PM Apr 29, 2026 IST
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Fire brigade vehicles at the site after a fire broke out in Green Avenue Society in Indirapuram in Ghaziabad on Wednesday. Image credit/PTI
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A massive fire broke out in a high-rise residential complex in Indirapuram on Wednesday, spreading to several floors and gutting around 10 to 12 flats.

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The blaze erupted in a flat on the 11th floor of Gaur Green Avenue Apartments and quickly engulfed other homes.

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Rescue operations were launched and fire tenders rushed to the spot immediately, a fire department official said.

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Rahul Kumar, chief fire officer, said more than a dozen fire tenders from Vaishali, Sahibabad and Noida were pressed into service and used to extinguish the flames, which have largely been controlled.

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Several dwellers vacated their houses in a rush fearing harm but no casualties have been reported so far.

One resident said she had never seen such a horrendous fire ever.

Many residents have been sent to a hospital for observation and treatment. Among those rescued was an elderly man on oxygen support, who was pulled out of the fire on a stretcher.

Preliminary reports suggest the fire may have been caused by an electrical fault, though the exact cause is yet to be ascertained.

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