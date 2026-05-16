Massive fire breaks out at warehouse

A massive fire broke out at the warehouse of a soap and detergent manufacturing company in Sector 27D under the Sarai Khwaja police station area of Faridabad on Friday afternoon, triggering panic in the area.

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The fire spread rapidly and engulfed the company’s office and a nearby warehouse within a short time. No casualties were reported, but the company suffered heavy financial losses.

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After receiving information, authorities pressed eight fire engines into service and firefighting operations were under way. Fire officials said around 30 employees were working in the warehouse when the fire broke out, but all evacuated safely.