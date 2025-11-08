DT
Home / Delhi / Massive fire breaks out in Delhi slum near Rithala metro station; 1 dead

Massive fire breaks out in Delhi slum near Rithala metro station; 1 dead

Police say several LPG cylinders exploded, intensifying the blaze late Friday evening

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:58 AM Nov 08, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Police personnel and others gather as firemen try to douse a fire breaking out in a cluster of huts near Rithala metro station at Rohini area in New Delhi early Saturday. PTI Photo
A man died and another sustained burn injuries after a massive fire broke out spreading to around 500 shanties near Rithala metro station in Delhi's Rohini, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said.
Police said several LPG cylinders were said to have exploded late Friday evening, intensifying the blaze and triggering panic among residents.

Thick plumes of smoke were seen rising from the area even as locals scrambled to save their belongings and move to safer places. Preliminary information suggests that 400 to 500 huts have been gutted, fire officials said.

The DFS said it received a call regarding the blaze at 10.56 pm, following which multiple fire tenders and firefighting robots were rushed to the spot.

Police cordoned off the area and additional fire tenders were kept on standby to prevent the fire from spreading further.

The fire was brought under control by early morning, a DFS official said. Munna died in the fire while Rajesh was injured in the incident.

