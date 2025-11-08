Massive fire breaks out in Delhi slum near Rithala metro station; 1 dead
Police say several LPG cylinders exploded, intensifying the blaze late Friday evening
Thick plumes of smoke were seen rising from the area even as locals scrambled to save their belongings and move to safer places. Preliminary information suggests that 400 to 500 huts have been gutted, fire officials said.
The DFS said it received a call regarding the blaze at 10.56 pm, following which multiple fire tenders and firefighting robots were rushed to the spot.
Police cordoned off the area and additional fire tenders were kept on standby to prevent the fire from spreading further.
The fire was brought under control by early morning, a DFS official said. Munna died in the fire while Rajesh was injured in the incident.
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Already a Member? Sign In Now