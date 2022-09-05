Massive fire breaks out near Chandni Chowk metro station in Delhi

PTI

New Delhi, September 5

A major fire broke out in a building near the Chandni Chowk metro station here, officials said on Monday.

No casualty has been reported so far, they said.

Delhi Fire Service director Atul Garg said a call about the fire was received at around 10.40 pm on Sunday.

He said six fire tenders were rushed to the site initially. He said later, a total of 40 fire tenders were sent to douse the flames. More than 150 fire personnel were deployed at the site.

Garg said the fire was brought under control on Monday morning.

The cause of the incident is being ascertained, he added.