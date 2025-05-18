Master Plan 2041 in final stages, says PWD Minister

PWD Minister Parvesh Verma on Saturday announced that the long-awaited Master Plan 2041 is in its final stages and will be implemented soon. As many as 48 villages in Delhi will be urbanised, marking a historic shift in the Capital’s development strategy.

Urbanisation will not only bring infrastructural growth to these areas but also provide access to essential urban amenities such as paved roads, proper drainage systems, reliable water supply, street lighting, schools and healthcare facilities.

To resolve long-pending property disputes and enable people to obtain legal ownership documents without financial burden, Verma announced that the first registry of properties falling under the Lal Dora category will be completely free of cost. It will help strengthen land rights and bring transparency to rural property records.

The minister also interacted and assured the farmers of Daulatpur village who were on a strike that their grievances would be heard following which they called off the protest.

Verma said: “Our goal is not just to create policies, but to implement them on the ground with full transparency and accountability. Master Plan 2041 will change the face of Delhi’s villages and provide the rural population with facilities on a par with urban areas.”

He directed all relevant departments and officials to ensure that every step of the plan’s implementation is carried out in a time-bound and people-centric manner.