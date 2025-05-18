DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Delhi / Master Plan 2041 in final stages, says PWD Minister

Master Plan 2041 in final stages, says PWD Minister

To be implemented soon, 48 villages to be urbanised
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM May 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
PWD Minister Parvesh Verma interacts with farmers, who were on strike, at a village in New Delhi on Saturday.
Advertisement

PWD Minister Parvesh Verma on Saturday announced that the long-awaited Master Plan 2041 is in its final stages and will be implemented soon. As many as 48 villages in Delhi will be urbanised, marking a historic shift in the Capital’s development strategy.

Advertisement

Urbanisation will not only bring infrastructural growth to these areas but also provide access to essential urban amenities such as paved roads, proper drainage systems, reliable water supply, street lighting, schools and healthcare facilities.

To resolve long-pending property disputes and enable people to obtain legal ownership documents without financial burden, Verma announced that the first registry of properties falling under the Lal Dora category will be completely free of cost. It will help strengthen land rights and bring transparency to rural property records.

Advertisement

The minister also interacted and assured the farmers of Daulatpur village who were on a strike that their grievances would be heard following which they called off the protest.

Verma said: “Our goal is not just to create policies, but to implement them on the ground with full transparency and accountability. Master Plan 2041 will change the face of Delhi’s villages and provide the rural population with facilities on a par with urban areas.”

Advertisement

He directed all relevant departments and officials to ensure that every step of the plan’s implementation is carried out in a time-bound and people-centric manner.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper