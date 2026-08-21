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Home / Delhi / Delhi Master Plan-2047: Yamuna restoration to cover floodplains, wetlands, 22 drains

Delhi Master Plan-2047: Yamuna restoration to cover floodplains, wetlands, 22 drains

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:39 AM Aug 21, 2026 IST
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Delhi’s Master Plan-2047 proposes treating the Yamuna as part of a wider ecological network linking the river with its floodplains, wetlands, lakes, drains and green spaces, rather than viewing the river corridor in isolation.

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The plan proposes ecological restoration along the 22-km stretch between the Wazirabad and Okhla barrages, with 13 major projects covering around 1,700 hectares of the Yamuna floodplain.

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The proposed restoration covers wetlands, natural depressions, floodplain ecosystems and biodiversity, while seeking to improve groundwater recharge and Delhi’s resilience to climate-related pressures. Existing wetlands would be de-silted and restored to retain floodwater, while natural depressions could be deepened to create additional storage basins.

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Where feasible, a green buffer using riverine species would be created along the Yamuna to protect its edges.

The plan also proposes a 200-km Ridge-Yamuna Park Connector, including a 52-km stretch along the Yamuna floodplain. A 75-100 metre-wide public greenway along embankments is proposed wherever possible, with walking and cycling trails and spaces for passive recreation.

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The strategy extends beyond the river. The Master Plan proposes intercepting and treating all 22 drains flowing into the Yamuna through sewage treatment, constructed wetlands and bioremediation.

Drain corridors would be restored and linked with green spaces and floodplains to create continuous ecological corridors. The plan envisages treating drains not only as channels for stormwater and sewage but also as part of Delhi’s green-blue infrastructure.

Greenways along drains are also proposed, depending on local conditions. These could include pedestrian and cycling paths, wetlands, marshes, parks, community gardens and other public spaces.

Together, the proposals aim to reconnect the Delhi Ridge with the Yamuna while improving the city’s ability to deal with flooding, heat and ecological degradation.

The plan states that Delhi currently has nearly 22 per cent green cover and proposes strengthening the network of forests, biodiversity parks, urban greens and ecological corridors.

The proposed transformation will depend on implementation, including land availability, coordination between agencies and enforcement against sewage discharge, dumping and illegal construction.

The Yamuna component of Master Plan-2047 thus goes beyond cleaning or beautifying the river, proposing instead to connect its floodplains, wetlands, drains and surrounding green areas into a wider ecological network.

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