Mastermind among 3 held in Ashok Vihar firing case in Delhi

The Delhi Police arrested three persons, including the alleged mastermind who was previously booked in three murder cases in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, in connection with a firing incident in Ashok Vihar, in northwest district officials said on Tuesday.

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The accused have been identified as Rajesh, alias Kana (30), Rohit, alias Samosa (23), and Nitin (20). They were apprehended from a hotel in Burari.

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According to the police, two rounds were fired at the jhuggi of Dev, alias Kake, in the Wazirpur Industrial Area on August 31. The complainant alleged that the attack was linked to an ongoing personal dispute between Rajesh and his brother Arjun over a girl living in the same locality.

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Dev told the police that Rajesh had allegedly threatened him earlier. On August 31, three associates of Rajesh allegedly came on a motorcycle looking for Arjun. When they could not find him at the jhuggi, they left but returned after sometime, the police said. The accused allegedly fired two rounds at the jhuggi and pelted it with bricks and bottles before fleeing.

A case was registered at the Ashok Vihar police station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act.

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During investigation, the police analysed technical and human intelligence and identified Rajesh as the suspected mastermind. A key lead emerged when the police learnt that one of his previous murder cases was listed for hearing before a Sessions Court in Noida on the same day.

The police said the investigating team subsequently tracked the movement of the accused. After getting further intelligence, they reached Burari where the three accused were found hiding in a hotel. The team kept the premises under surveillance for about an hour before carrying out a raid.

A car registered in Rajesh’s name and allegedly used in the offence was recovered, the police said.

During interrogation, Rajesh allegedly disclosed that he had planned the attack to intimidate Arjun and his family over a personal dispute. The police said Rajesh allegedly got the firing executed through Rohit, Nitin and another associate, Ashish, who is yet to be apprehended.