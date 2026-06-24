Matrimonial scam: Ivory Coast national, Nagaland resident held for duping women

The Anti-Narcotics Cell of Dwarka district has arrested an overstaying Ivory Coast national and his live-in partner from Nagaland for allegedly cheating women through matrimonial websites and running a cyber-fraud network, the police said on Tuesday.

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The accused have been identified as Kouadio Victor Nda (36), a resident of Abidjan, Ivory Coast, and Anei Konyak (30), a resident of Tizit, Nagaland. The police said Victor had overstayed his visa in India and was living with Konyak in Uttam Nagar.

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According to investigators, the duo allegedly targeted women through matrimonial portals, lured them into fraudulent relationships and cheated them of money. During surveillance of cyber fraud suspects, the police received information that some foreign nationals were using mule bank accounts to route and withdraw money obtained through fraud.

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Acting on the inputs, a team of the Anti-Narcotics Cell raided a house in Hastsal Vihar, near Holy Chowk in Uttam Nagar, and apprehended the two accused.

During the search, the police recovered four debit cards linked to mule accounts, a laptop, five mobile phones and a passport. Verification of the seized cards and digital devices revealed links to cyber fraud complaints registered in Assam.

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Investigators found that Konyak allegedly played a key role in withdrawing money from ATMs. The police said she was tasked with withdrawing cash to avoid suspicion that could arise if a foreign national withdrew large sums of money. Further analysis of the seized mobile phones revealed details of multiple bank accounts and additional cyber fraud complaints linked to the accused, officials said.

The police suspect that the duo may be part of a larger cyber fraud network and are trying to identify and trace other members of the syndicate.