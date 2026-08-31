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Home / Delhi / Maujpur playschool row: Delhi Govt orders sealing proceedings, probe under way

Maujpur playschool row: Delhi Govt orders sealing proceedings, probe under way

Education Department finds Beacon Public School to be unrecognised; departmental inquiry under way, action possible under RTE Act and other laws

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:14 PM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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The Delhi Government has taken serious cognisance of a “deeply disturbing” incident reported from a play school in Maujpur, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta directing the District Magistrate to initiate proceedings to seal the premises.

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The government said the police investigation into the incident was also under way and assured that responsibility would be fixed and those found guilty would face strict action under law.

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In a post on X, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, “Delhi Government has taken serious cognisance of the deeply disturbing incident reported from a play school in Maujpur.

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On the directions of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the District Magistrate has initiated proceedings to seal the premises of the school. Police investigation is underway.

“Delhi Government will ensure that responsibility is fixed and those found guilty face the strictest action under law,” CM added.

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Meanwhile, Education Minister Ashish Sood said the Education Department had also found that the playschool, Beacon Public School, was unrecognised.

Sood said a departmental team had inspected the premises and a detailed inquiry was ongoing.

“It has also come to the Department’s attention that Beacon Public School is an unrecognised school. A team from the Education Department has already inspected the premises, and a detailed inquiry is currently underway.

“If any violation, irregularity, or non-compliance is found, strict action will be taken under the applicable provisions of the RTE Act and other relevant laws. Depending on the findings of the inquiry, the school may also be ordered to shut down in accordance with the law.

“The Delhi Government will not compromise on the safety, security, and well being of our children, nor will it tolerate any school operating in violation of the prescribed norms. Any institution found to be flouting the law will face firm and decisive action,” Sood said.

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