Maximum temperature in city likely to touch 38 degrees Celsius

New Delhi, May 3
Delhi on Friday recorded a minimum temperature of 18.3 degrees Celsius, six notches below the season's average.
Humidity was recorded at 34 per cent at 8.30 am.
The India Meteorological Department has predicted strong surface winds during the day.
The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 38 degrees Celsius.
